Collinsville finished off it the 2019 portion of its schedule in dominant fashion on Thursday night.
Ethan Cole posted a team-high 21 points, including four three-pointers and 7-of-8 shooting at the free throw line, as the Cardinals rolled to a 71-43 road win against Oologah.
Gaige Longshore tallied 19 points while Gage Tacker and Corey Dees had 11 points each as Collinsville improved to 5-2 on the season.
The Cardinals trailed early on before they outscored the Mustangs 20-4 in the second quarter and grabbed a 31-16 halftime lead.