CLAREMORE – Gage Longshore connected on five three-pointers and scored 21 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as Collinsville topped Claremore on the road Tuesday, 56-45, in Metro Lakes Conference play.
Ethan Cole was perfect at the free throw line in nine attempts and finished with 16 points as the Cardinals improved to 4-1 in league play and 7-2 overall.
Collinsville held the host Zebras to two buckets from the field and five total points in the second quarter as it took a 23-16 halftime lead. All five of Longshore’s treys came in the third quarter as the Cardinals increased their advantage to 40-29 going into the final eight minutes.
Casion Hartloff paced Claremore (2-4) with 16 points.
Claremore 49, Collinsville 43 (girls): Chloe Dennis scored 13 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as Claremore outscored the Cardinals 24-14 in the final stanza to claim victory.
Hailey Grant added 12 points as the Zebras (3-3) went 13-of-16 from the foul line in last eight minutes of action.
Abbey Stamper led Collinsville with 13 points, including 9-of-9 from the free throw line. Kelly Ellis added eight points and Brooklynn Farley had seven for the Cardinals (2-7, 2-3).
Both Collinsville teams return to action Thursday when they take on Ardmore in a doubleheader as part of the first round of the East Central Oklahoma Classic in Ada. The Cardinal girls take the court at 4 p.m. followed by the boys at approximately 5:30.