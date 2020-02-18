SKIATOOK – On the road against their top rival, the Collinsville boys should have expected the battle they got Tuesday night.
The No. 6-ranked team in Class 5A on a roll with eight straight wins but found themselves ahead by a single digit for the first two quarters before the Cardinals pulled away for a 66-46 win at Skiatook.
Ethan Cole and Gage Longshore combined for eight three-pointers and 47 points for Collinsville, which improved to 17-3 on the season. The Cardinal duo took turns terrorizing the Bulldogs. Cole scored 10 points each in the first and third quarters and tallied a game-high 24 points while Longshore tallied all eight of his team’s points in the second quarter and put up 10 alone in the fourth quarter.
Collinsville outscored Skiatook 45-26 over the final two quarters.
Justin Mead and Jayden Garner scored 12 points each for Skiatook (9-14).
Skiatook 36, Collinsville 30 (girls): Rylee Massey scored 11 points while Martina Aeschliman and Taylor Hight added seven each as Skiatook rallied past the Cardinals.
Collinsville outscored Skiatook 11-6 in the third quarter and held a 22-21 lead going into the fourth.
Abbey Stamper tallied a game-high 14 points to lead the Cardinals (4-17).
The Cardinals return to action Friday when they conclude the regular season at Coweta.