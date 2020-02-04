GROVE – Ethan Cole poured in 31 points and helped No. 6 Collinsville to a Metro Lakes Conference road win Tuesday night against Grove.
The Cardinals outscored the Ridgerunners by 16 in the second and third quarters and went to a 60-45 victory.
Gage Longshore added 10 points for Collinsville, which improved to 13-3 on the season after its fifth consecutive win.
Aason Cross scored 17 points for Grove (6-12).
Grove 72, Collinsville 19 (girls): Rory Geer led all scorers with 23 points as league-leading Grove rolled past the Cardinals.
The Ridgeruners (14-3) led 23-4 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Abbey Stamper paced Collinsville (4-13) with four points.
The Cardinals return to action Friday when both teams host Claremore.