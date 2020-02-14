COLLINSVILLE – The Cardinals finished their regular season home schedule with a bang on Friday night.
Four Collinsville players scored in double figures as the No. 6-ranked team in Class 5A put up their best offensive performance yet in an 85-46 rout of Oologah on Howard Ray Court.
The Cardinals torched the nets as they put up 68 points through the first three quarters and improved to 16-3 on the season after their eighth consecutive victory.
Corey Dees poured in a team-high 16 points and was one 12 Collinsville players in the scoring column. Gage Longshore added 15 points while Caden Bouy had 14 points and Ethan Cole finished with a baker’s dozen.
Konner Davis tallied a game-high 20 points for the Mustangs, who fell to 15-8 on the season.
Oologah 55, Collinsville 43 (girls): Karly Wadsworth led all scorers with 22 points as Oologah outscored the Cardinals 42-26 over the final three quarters.
Carley White led three Collinsville players in double figures with 14 points. Abbey Stamper and Kelly Ellis finished with 10 each for the Cardinals, who fell to 4-16 on the season.
Collinsville returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Skiatook before ending the regular season on the road against Coweta.