COLLINSVILLE – The Cardinals added one last dominant outing with the Class 5A playoffs looming.
Ethan Cole scored a game-high 25 points and No. 6-ranked Collinsville used a stingy defense for a 63-36 thrashing of Claremore on Howard Ray Court Friday night. The Cardinals improved to 14-3 on the season with their sixth consecutive victory.
Collinsville made 10 three-pointers, including three each from Cole and Gage Longshore, in its final game before records were turned in for the upcoming regional and area brackets. The Cardinals figure to be one of the regional hosts as they sit behind only No. 2 Memorial and No. 4 Edison on the east side in the latest coaches rankings.
The Cardinals held Claremore to just one field goal and two points in the second quarter as they took a 31-16 lead into halftime. Collinsville extended its lead to 49-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Caison Hartloff scored 12 points to lead the Zebras (4-13).
Claremore 42, Collinsville 40 OT (girls): Hailey Grant led all scorers with 24 points as the Zebras rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to defeat the Cardinals.
Segen Henley tallied 16 points and was one of three double-figure scorers for Collinsville (4-14). Brooklynn Farley and Abbey Stamper had 10 points each in the Cardinals’ first extra session contest of the season.
Collinsville returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Tahlequah.