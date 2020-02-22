COWETA – Collinsville lit it up from long distance but couldn’t leave Coweta with a victory on Friday night.
The No. 6-ranked Cardinals saw their nine-game win streak evaporate after a 65-54 loss to the Tigers despite making 14 three-pointers in the Metro Lakes Conference affair.
Gage Longshore made six treys and finished with 20 points to lead the Cardinals, who fell to 17-4 in their regular season finale. Caden Bouy had three 3-pointers while leading scorer Ethan Cole was held one trey and eight points overall.
Collinsville trailed Coweta just 46-45 going into the fourth quarter when Chandler Wheeler scored eight of his game-high 21 points for the Tigers, who improved to 13-10 on the season.
Coweta 59, Collinsville 15 (girls): Madison Wheat scored a game-high 19 points and Allyson Mercer added 12 points as the Tigers rolled past the Cardinals, who were held to a season-low offensive output.