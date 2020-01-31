COLLINSVILLE – The Class 5A No. 6 Cardinals connected from long distance early and at the free throw line down the stretch Friday night in a battle for first place in the Metro Lakes Conference.
Ethan Cole led all scorers with 26 points and Gage Longshore added 22 points as Collinsville avenged its only loss in league play with a 68-56 win over Pryor on Howard Ray Court. The Cardinals improved to 12-3 overall with their fourth consecutive victory and took over sole possession of first place atop the league standings with a 7-1 mark.
Cole and Longshore combined for seven three-pointers as the Collinsville held a 45-39 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Cardinals iced the game from the foul line as they made 21 of 26 attempts in the final quarter. Corey Dees made 12 of his 14 free throw tries in the fourth quarter and finished with a dozen points.
Ryne Freeman led Pryor (11-7) with 15 points, one of three Tigers in double figures.
Pryor 52, Collinsville 49 (girls): Madison Burroughs scored a game-high 16 points and Kayley Alt added 11 as Pryor nipped the Cardinals on Friday night.
Pryor got out to a 17-5 lead. Collinsville closed the gap to 24-19 halftime but was unable to complete the comeback.
Segen Henley and Abbey Stamper each had 14 points for the Cardinals. Carley White added 10 points for Collinsville, which fell to 4-12 on the season.
Both Cardinal teams return to action Tuesday when they travel to Grove in league action.