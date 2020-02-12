COLLINSVILLE – The Cardinals and Tahlequah may see each other in the postseason when the Class 5A playoffs brackets are announced later this week. If that is the case, chances are fans will be in for an entertaining affair.
Collinsville escaped with a three-point road win on the Tigers’ home court last month. The No. 6-ranked Cardinals pulled out another thriller on Tuesday night.
Ethan Cole, who scored a game-high 26 points, made two go-ahead free throws with four seconds remaining. No. 10 Tahlequah then failed to convert on a pair of foul shots with 0.4 seconds left as the Cardinals held on for a 58-56 victory on Howard Ray Court.
With the win, Collinsville improved to 15-3 overall with its seventh straight win.
Gage Longshore chipped in with 18 points, including four three-pointers, and Caden Bouy had eight for the Cardinals.
Jaxon Jones and Quasher Leathers led Tahlequah with 14 points each.
Tahlequah 54, Collinsville 26 (girls): Faith Springwater led all scorers with 21 points and Kacey Fishinghawk added 14 points as the No. 5-ranked Tigers rolled past the Cardinals.
Tahlequah held a 33-13 halftime lead and never looked back.
Addison Wickman led Collinsville with six points. Abbey Stamper and Brooklynn Farley added five points each for the Cardinals (4-15), who dropped their fourth consecutive game.
Both Collinsville teams return to the court Friday when they host Oologah in a non-league contest.