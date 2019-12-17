COLLINSVILLE – Ethan Cole and Gage Longshore came out firing and led their Collinsville teammates to an impressive win on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals guard tandem combined for 21 in the first quarter alone and finished with 21 points each as Collinsville went on to defeat Grove, 67-52, on Howard Ray Court in the Metro Lakes Conference affair.
Cole and Longshore accounted for all but four of the Cardinal points in the first eight minutes as Collinsville jumped out to a 25-8 lead. Longshore had four of his five three-pointers during quarter and Cole added nine points during that span.
Cody Blair added 12 points and Corey Dees chipped in with nine as Collinsville improved to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in league play.
Corbin Beal tallied 21 points to pace Grove, which fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the league.
Grove 56, Collinsville 29 (girls): Rory Greer led the Ridgerunners with a game-high 21 points as Grove rolled past the Cardinals.
Brooklyn Farley scored 16 points to lead Collinsville, which fell to 1-5 on the season and 1-2 in league play.
Collinsville returns to action Thursday when the Cardinals travel to Oologah for their final game prior to the Christmas break.