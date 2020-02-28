COWETA – Collinsville went toe-to-toe with the No. 6-ranked team in Class 5A for three quarters Thursday night before coming up short in a regional first round game.
TT Mitchell knocked down seven three-pointers and tallied a game-high 26 points to lead East Central to a 54-38 win in Coweta.
East Central (16-6) advanced Saturday’s regional championship game against the host Tigers. Collinsville saw their season come to a conclusion with a 4-19 record.
Abbey Stamper ended her promising freshman season with a team-high 15 points. Kelly Ellis chipped in with 10 points and Segen Henley added eight for Collinsville, which outscored East Central 13-7 in the second quarter and found itself tied at 20-all going into halftime.
East Central took a five-point lead after three quarters, then pulled away with a 21-point fourth quarter.