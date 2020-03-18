Adam Hass has been biding his time until the right opportunity presented itself. The Collinsville assistant for nearly a decade finally found the ideal spot.
On March 12, Hass was approved to become the next head football coach at Keys High School. The 41-year-old had served as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and strength coach during his nine seasons with the Cardinals.
“I’ve always known I wanted to be a head coach,” Hass said. “I kept my eye out over the years. I’ve been very selective. I knew that whatever it was it’s got to be a good family fit…I’m excited. My family is excited. I’m looking forward to getting down there and being a part of the Keys Cougar family.”
Hass replaces Mel Maxfield at Keys and will become the Cougars’ fifth different head coach since 2015.
Hass came to Collinsville in 2011 after four years in Kemp, Texas. Along with joining Kevin Jones’ staff, Hass had also coached track for the Cardinals until this spring.
“It’s been great for my family,” Hass said. “Collinsville is a 5A school but it’s got a small-town feel. From the moment we got here, everyone was welcoming and supportive. I really enjoy the way Collinsville unites as a community for the students. It’s definitely been a great experience.”