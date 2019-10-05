TULSA – Collinsville rested on its run game and defense in claiming a fourth consecutive win on Friday night.
Quarterback Kolten Allphin ran for 87 yards with three touchdowns and Brayden Gilkey added two more scores as the No. 7-ranked team rolled to a 49-0 road win over Tulsa Memorial.
With the win, Collinsville improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play. The Cardinals will host unbeaten and No. 4 Tahlequah next week in a critical District 5A-4 contest.
Two of Allphin’s touchdowns came in the first half on runs of 13 and 6 yards as Collinsville grabbed a 21-0 halftime advantage. Gilkey added a 30-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 35-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Jeran Seabolt led the Cardinal run game with 92 yards on 14 carries, including a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Baylor Weathers added the final tally on a TD run with 1:28 remaining.