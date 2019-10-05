Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...CREEK...SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE AND CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT... AT 430 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 4 MILES NORTHWEST OF SAND SPRINGS TO 3 MILES SOUTH OF SHAMROCK. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... BRISTOW... OWASSO... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... CATOOSA... VERDIGRIS... MANNFORD... KIEFER... KELLYVILLE... DEPEW... SLICK... SHAMROCK... KEYSTONE STATE PARK... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... TURLEY... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 178 AND 247. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.