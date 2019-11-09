COLLINSVILLE – Eli Benham provided the spark and his Cardinal teammates never looked back on Friday night.
Collinsville’s junior receiver/corner returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and took a punt return back to the house less than four minutes into the game as the No. 6-ranked team in Class 5A rattled off a 26-point first quarter and rolled to a 47-0 win over Rogers on senior night at Sallee Field.
With the win, the Cardinals finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and 6-1 in District 5A-4 play. Collinsville will host Bishop Kelley (6-4) next week in the first round of the playoffs.
Benham’s early fireworks were part of a night where six different Cardinals found the endzone in the team’s second-highest scoring output of the season. Collinsville’s defense also posted its second shutout of 2019.
Brayden Gilkey, one of the heroes in Collinsville’s Highway 20 Rivalry win over Skiatook, capped the Cardinals’ first offensive series of the game with a 6-yard touchdown. Quarterback Kolten Allphin added a 4-yard scoring jaunt as Collinsville grabbed a 26-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Payton Stacy added a 9-yard TD run and Caleb Mitchell scored one play after a Taylor Olinghouse interception. Ashton Jones booted through both extra points and the Cardinals extended their lead to 40-0 by halftime.
Andrew Carney accounted for Collinsville’s final touchdown, which came with 1:33 remaining.