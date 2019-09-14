BARTLESVILLE – Collinsville seemed to be on its way to an 0-2 start Friday night.
After falling to Oologah in the season opener, the Cardinals trailed host Bartlesville by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter with the Bruins driving and hoping to ice the game away.
But sophomore linebacker Brayden Gilkey came up with a monumental 56-yard interception return for a score with 2:22 remaining and sent the game into overtime tied at 14-14. Collinsville held the Bruins to a field goal then completed the rally when reserve running back Jeran Seabolt scored on a 6-yard run and exited Custer Stadium with a thrilling 20-17 win.
“Our kids just kept fighting,” said Collinsville coach Kevin Jones. “We made a ton of mistakes but they kept playing the next play.”
Gilkey finished with 13 tackles and a forced fumble along with his defensive score. Cornerback Eli Benham had an interception and a fumble recovery as the Cardinals shut out Bartlesville over the final two quarters in regulation despite losing two-way star Brayden Burd in the first half.
“Our defense really showed up in the second half and played a lot better,” Jones said. “We created some turnovers and they just played a little tougher too.”
Burd scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter that gave Collinsville a 7-0 lead. Bartlesville quickly answered with a touchdown of its own. Burd then returned the Bruin kickoff near midfield, but appeared to suffer a knee injury on the kickoff.
Burd did not play the rest of the game. Jones said he was not yet certain to the severity of Burd’s injury.
“It definitely changes some things for us (against Bartlesville),” Jones said.
Bartlesville scored on a 10-play drive in the second quarter and held a 14-7 going into halftime.
Collinsville (1-1) will make its home debut next week when a 2-0 Ponca City squad invades Sallee Field.