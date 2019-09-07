OOLOGAH — A combination of Zac Wright, Mayson Powell and Oologah’s defense was just enough as the Mustangs fought off a late rally for a 13-12 victory over rival Collinsville on Friday night.
Class 5A No. 5 Collinsville (0-1) was limited to 196 yards on offense by Oologah’s defense, which forced two Cardinal turnovers.
Wright rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries for the Class 4A No. 9 Mustangs (1-0). And he left the scoring up to Powell and Aidan Trimble for Oologah.
Powell put Oologah in front with a 32-yard field goal late in the first quarter, and Trimble followed with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:07 left until halftime to put the Mustangs up 10-0.
Collinsville cut into Oologah’s lead on Brayden Burd’s 90-yard kickoff return after Trimble’s score, and Oologah led 10-6 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Powell booted a 31-yard field goal to push Oologah’s lead to 13-6.
Burd scored again in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run with 3:51 remaining. However, the Cardinals couldn’t convert on the extra-point attempt.Oologah was forced to punt to Collinsville with 26 seconds remaining, but the Cardinals were unable to cross midfield and get into field goal position.
The win against Collinsville was Oologah’s fourth in the past five years.
Collinsville (0-1) looks to bounce back when it travels to Bartlesville next week.