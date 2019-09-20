COLLINSVILLE – The Cardinals returned to Sallee Field on Friday night and came away victorious.
Jeran Seabolt scored all three Collinsville touchdowns and the defense did the rest in a 21-7 win over Ponca City in the 2019 home opener. Fresh off of last week’s comeback win on the road, the Cardinals closed nondistrict play with a 2-1 record.
Seabolt’s first score came on a 2-yard plunge that capped off Collinsville first offensive series of the night. He added a 1-yard score in the second quarter and a 6-yard jaunt 59 seconds from halftime. Ashton Jones converted all three extra point tries as the Cardinals took a 21-0 lead into intermission and did not look back.
Ray Longoria accounted for Ponca City’s lone score, a 4-yard run late in the third quarter as the Wildcats (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Collinsville returns to action next week when it hosts Claremore for homecoming and the District 5A-4 opener for both teams.