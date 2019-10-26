COLLINSVILLE – Kolten Allphin scored three times and Ashton Jones converted a trio of field goals as Collinsville claimed a key District 5A-4 win on Friday.
The No. 6-ranked Cardinals trailed No. 10 Pryor late in the first half before they scored the final 31 points to pull away for a 41-14 victory at Sallee Field. With the win, Collinsville moved into sole possession of second place in the district at 4-1 and 6-2 overall.
Allphin got Collinsville on the board with a 5-yard run on fourth and goal with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter. Jones booted through field goals from 23 and 31 yards out as the Cardinals trailed 14-13 going into halftime.
Allphin followed with his final two scores, the second of which was a 19-yard run that sparked a 21-point fourth quarter for Collinsville. Brayden Gilkey and Jeran Seabolt added scores in the final stanza.
Kevin Jones’ squad will now turn its focus to the Highway 20 Rivalry when they travel to Skiatook next week. The Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2) have won three straight games including a 34-27 victory over Claremore on Friday.