SAND SPRINGS – Baylor Weathers was critical of his own performance last week against Sand Springs. But Collinsville’s top starting quarterback candidate remained confident with where he was in the process.
“Not my best, I can do better,” the 6-foot, 201-pound Cardinal junior said in his assessment. “But we’re just going to progress through that in practice the next two weeks.”
Weathers is expected to take over the reins of the Collinsville offense for the first time when the season opens Sept. 6 on the road against Oologah. Weathers follows Cole Dugger, who will quarterback Owasso this fall.
On Friday, Weathers took every snap during the varsity portion of the scrimmage against the Sandites. Each team was allotted three 12-play series, which concluded with a four-play series in the redzone.
Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said he saw some mixed results from his quarterback as well, but was pleased overall.
“Baylor had some really good snaps,” Jones said. “We’ve got to cut out the big mistakes where we threw it up. But those things will get corrected. I thought his poise was better than it’s been in practice, on some days. It’s a starting point and I think we can work with and improve on.”
The Cardinals look to replace 18 seniors from last year’s squad, which set a school record for wins (12) and advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals.
One of their top returning weapons, senior running back/linebacker Brayden Burd, who broke off several long runs against the Charles Page defense, drew praise from Jones for his performance, as did senior Caleb Mitchell for his pass-catching efforts.
Defensively, Skiatook move-in and safety Jeran Seabolt and senior linebacker Payton Russell, who tallied more than 80 tackles a season ago, were touted for their play against the Sandites.
Collinsville will host Coweta Friday in its final scrimmage before heading north to take on the Mustangs a week later.
Jones said he was pleased with what transpired against a quality Sandite team.
“Our effort and physicality was the standard and we’re really happy with that,” Jones said. “For a starting point, it was a great night. We’re really pleased. We love scrimmaging at Sand Springs. They’re a quality opponent for us. They would be a top-eight 5A team for us. That’s the kind of competition we want to see.”