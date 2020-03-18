Caleb Tanner made Collinsville history last month on the wrestling mat. The senior will represent the Cardinals one more time.
Tanner earned All-State recognition on Thursday as he was selected by the Oklahoma Coaches Association. The All-State wrestling matches are scheduled to take place July 29 in Sand Springs.
The OU signee became just the third four-time state champion for Collinsville after he won the 132-pound division in Class 5A in Oklahoma City. Tanner also completed his first unbeaten high school season this year with a 24-0 record.