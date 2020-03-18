Collinsville wrestling

Collinsville’s Caleb Tanner was chosen for the All-State matches on July 29 in Sand Springs.

Caleb Tanner made Collinsville history last month on the wrestling mat. The senior will represent the Cardinals one more time.

Tanner earned All-State recognition on Thursday as he was selected by the Oklahoma Coaches Association. The All-State wrestling matches are scheduled to take place July 29 in Sand Springs.

The OU signee became just the third four-time state champion for Collinsville after he won the 132-pound division in Class 5A in Oklahoma City. Tanner also completed his first unbeaten high school season this year with a 24-0 record.