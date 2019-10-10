COLLINSVILLE – Senior pitcher Elizabeth Aman can tell a difference in her Collinsville teammates from a year ago.
Last season, Aman and the Cardinals fell to Pryor in the first round of the Class 5A state fast pitch tournament. Collinsville will get an opportunity to redeem itself after a 7-1 win over McAlester Thursday afternoon in a regional championship game at Howard Ray Softball Field.
“I feel like, this year, we know going in we can win it,” said Aman, who scattered four hits in the complete-game effort. “Last year it felt like we were just trying not to lose.”
The Cardinals (25-7) finished off an unblemished run through regionals on their home field in which they outscored their opponents in three games by a combined 29-3.
“Any team will tell you it’s an advantage to have this at home,” said Collinsville coach Mike Henry. “It’s the atmosphere and we know our field.”
Collinsville will travel to Shawnee for the state tournament, which will take place Oct. 17-19. State pairings are expected to be announced by no later than Monday.
After topping the Buffaloes by an identical 7-1 score on Wednesday, the Cardinals broke a scoreless game in the second inning when freshman Bailee Campbell smashed a ball over the left field fence for a 1-0 lead.
“I was just looking for my first pitch I could hopefully take and get on base and it just happened,” said Campbell, who finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, a pair of runs scored and drew two walks.
The Cardinals tacked two more in the third, a rally that began when leadoff batter Mackenzie Robertson reached on a throwing error and later scored on Fallin Sexton’s sacrifice fly to right. Mackenzie Crow kept the inning going with a two-out double. Courtesy runner Kenley Hardesty came home on Campbell’s run-scoring single.
In the fifth, Campbell walked and came all the way around to score when Alissa Jones reached on an errant throw to first base. Sexton and Jones delivered RBI doubles in a three-run sixth as Collinsville extended its lead to 7-1 despite a light rain that began to fall.
Jones went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI.
Aman closed out McAlester (14-13) in order in the seventh including the final two of her seven strikeouts which enabled the Cardinals punch their ticket to state.
For Aman, it was her second victory over the Buffaloes in a 24-hour span. The Collinsville hurler said facing a team on consecutive days was beneficial.
“I feel like it’s little easier to me knowing the hitters and how they hit with pitches from the right side and left side,” she said. “I learned they struggled with the changeup so it gave me an advantage the second time to face them.”