Last fall Collinsville softball had to punch its state tournament ticket on the road. The Cardinals hope to repeat that feat on their home field when they host a Class 5A regional beginning Wednesday.
Collinsville (22-7) hosts Rogers (1-18) at noon in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. McAlester (13-11) and Hale (4-18) complete the four-team regional.
Mike Henry’s squad earned the right to host after they finished second in District 5A-3. The Cardinal reeled off 19 wins in a 20-game stretch which included a 2-1 victory over district champion and traditional power Pryor on Sept. 19.
“We told the girls it was like a playoff win,” Henry said.
Senior Elizabeth Aman has been the Cardinals top pitcher this season and figures to majority of the key innings in postseason play.
“If she’ll hit her spots, she can compete with the best hitters,” Henry said of Aman.
Collinsville’s offense has been potent throughout the season as it scored 10-plus runs eight times this season.
Henry said he feels 5A is a wide-open race going into regionals. Along with the Cardinals, Pryor, Tahlequah and Duncan are hosting on the east side. Carl Albert, El Reno, Piedmont and Woodward will host the four west side regionals.
The eight regional winners advance to the state tournament Oct. 17-19 at the FireLake Ball Fields in Shawnee.