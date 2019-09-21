Collinsville’s fast pitch squad notched its biggest win of the season yet on Thursday.
Cambreie Schlomann’s one-out double scored Alissa Jones in the bottom of the fourth inning for the eventual game-winning run as the Cardinals edged out perennial power Pryor, 2-1, at home in a key District 5A-3 victory.
The triumph moved Collinsville to 22-5 overall and into a tie for first place in the loss column with Pryor at 10-1 in district play. The Cardinals have won 19 of their last 20 games since a 3-4 start.
Senior pitcher Elizabeth Aman and her defense limited the Tigers to just three hits in the contest.
Pryor’s Kennedy Cramer struck the first blow when she led off the game with a home run. Collinsville countered when the Cardinals’ leadoff batter, sophomore Mackenzie Robertson, reached with a walk. Robertson later scored when Fallin Sexton reached on a Pryor error.
Pryor pitcher Olivia Cummings was hung with the loss in the defensive battle.