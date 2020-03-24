The Collinsville boys track team will be led by a pair of returning state champions in the field events this spring.
Senior Zac Robbins won the 5A crown in the discus and finished second in the shot put last May in Moore. Robbins is the school record holder in both throwing events.
Fellow senior Taylor Olinghouse won the state championship in the pole vault, which completed a remarkable recovery. Olinghouse’s title came 14 months after he had torn his hamstring in three different places, a rehabilitation process that required a seven-month layoff from the sport.
Sophomore Adam Carney returns as a state qualifier in both the discus and shot put.
Matthew Budnik figures to pace the Cardinals in the distance events.
On the girls side, Collinsville will be led by Machenzie Robinson, who returns as a state runner-up in the shot put and a state placer in the discus.
Ramsey Keim is back after standing on the podium at state in the pole vault. Senior Jacy Rule has already claimed gold medals in sprint events at Owasso and Glenpool early in the season.