Jacy Rule posted a pair of gold medal performances as she paced Collinsville track and field in the Cardinals outdoor season opener Friday in the Owasso Invitational.
Rule won both sprint events and finished second in another event. The senior clocked the fastest time in 100 meters (12.98 seconds) and 200 (26.58) and took the silver in the 400 (1:02.60). Collinsville finished fourth overall in the girls standings, behind only the host Rams, Bixby and Edmond Memorial.
Taylor Olinghouse collected the lone gold for the Cardinal boys as the defending 5A state champion cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. Zac Robbins finished second in the shot put with a toss of 54-1.
Collinsville returns to action next Friday when it travels to Glenpool.