COLLINSVILLE – Still searching for its first win on the season, Collinsville’s volleyball squad looked as though it might treat the home fans to a victory on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals had fought back from a miserable start and found themselves tied at one set each against Metro Lakes Conference foe Tahlequah. Collinsville seemed to have the momentum on Howard Ray Court, but the Tigers, in their season opener, used key runs in each of the final two sets to pull away for a 25-21, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23 win.
Captain middle hitter Paris Hamilton served the Cards back to within shouting distance in first game after they fell into a 9-1 deficit. Collinsville closed the gap to 21-20 on senior Jacy Rule’s back row kill. Tahlequah pulled away for the first set win, but the Cards rattled off seven straight points to take a 10-4 lead in the second set. Lexie Green had a pair of kills during the flurry, which was served by Rule.
Collinsville evened the match with the second set win and jumped out early in the third with the first three points. But hitting mistakes began to mount for the Cards as Tahlequah ripped off an 8-2 run. The Tigers then closed the set out with 7-1 run.
An 8-2 Tahlequah spurt in the fourth set gave the Tigers a 20-13 advantage. Tahlequah maintained that edge at 24-17. Collinsville actually fought off six match points before Khloe Brown’s kill ended the match.
Collinsville fell to 0-7 on the season. The Cardinals return to action Thursday when they host Verdigris.