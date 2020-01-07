Collinsville wrestling was not about to let its out-of-state guests ruin homecoming on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals collected eight match wins, six of which came by pin, as they defeated Neosho, Missouri, 46-28 in a battle of two top-ranked programs in their respective states.
After forfeiting the first match, Collinsville racked up five consecutive wins, including four by pin, as it took a 31-6 lead. Cameron Steed, Troy Spratley and Jordan Williams each notched second-period falls. Caleb Tanner claimed a decision victory and Drake Acklin followed with a pin.
Kolten Allphin and Brayden Gilkey also came away with pins and Jeran Seabolt finished with a win for the Cardinals.
Collinsville returns to action Thursday when it travels to Sand Springs for a dual before the Cardinals take part in the Cushing tournament over the weekend.