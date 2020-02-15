ENID – Collinsville and Skiatook have been involved in some highly-dramatic wrestling duals over the past couple of years.
The two top programs in Class 5A did not disappoint Saturday night as they met in the dual state finals inside the Stride Center in Enid. Unfortunately, Cardinals came out on the short end as they squandered a 25-3 lead and fell to their Highway 20 rivals 32-28.
Collinsville (11-2) was eyeing its first dual state crown since the program’s run of five straight titles from 2011-15. Skiatook (11-1) claimed its second consecutive dual title.
The Cardinals looked to be in good shape early on as they won six of the first seven contested matches. Troy Spratley opened up the Cardinal run with a 24-9 technical fall over Jacob Myers at 120 pounds. Cole Brooks followed with a major decision at 126. Jordan Williams picked up a first-period pin at 132 and Caleb Tanner recorded a 7-2 decision as Collinsville led 18-0.
Josh Taylor momentarily snapped the Cardinals’ momentum with a 3-2 decision over Drake Acklin at 145 but Kolten Allphin and Jeran Seabolt chalked up victories as the Collinsville advantage grew to 25-3. Even with the early lead, Cardinals coach Wes Harding felt his team left points on the mat.
“There were guys that didn’t get majors or techs and they could have,” Harding said. “And there were guys that avoided getting pins that were outmanned.”
Cougar Anderson got Skiatook rolling with a third-period pin of Brayden Gilkey at 170. Ritchie Lee received a forfeit at 182, which closed the gap to 25-15. Hunter Hall and BK Seago logged identical 12-3 majors and heavyweight Nate Esky earned a hard-fought 2-0 decision over Zach Morris as Skiatook led for the first time in the dual at 26-25.
Esky’s triumph set up the dramatic 106-pound match. Gee led 9-3 before Gates rallied and was a second or two away from a pin midway through the third period before Gee reversed him for the pin, a move that gave Skiatook a seven-point lead with one match remaining and set up a wild celebration among the Bulldog bench and fans.
Skiatook advanced to the finals with a 69-6 dismantling of No. 3 Duncan on Saturday afternoon. Collinsville won the first seven matches and went on to a 42-27 triumph over No. 4 Piedmont in the other semifinal.
The Cardinals also romped past Altus, 58-13, in Friday's quarterfinal round.
Collinsville will now turn its attention to next week’s regional tournament in Glenpool. The Cardinals hope to put themselves in position for what would be an obsurd ninth state tournament title in the last 10 years.
“If this doesn’t light a fire under them to prepare better for the state tournament, I don’t know what will,” Harding said.