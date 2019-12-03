Last season, Wes Harding left his team’s wrestling dual against Owasso unhappy with the effort put forth by his Collinsville squad.
The Rams pushed the eventual Class 5A champions to the brink before losing by seven points on the road. In Tuesday’s season opener for both schools, the Cardinals eliminated any drama as they won the first nine matches and rolled to a 51-21 victory at the Owasso Gymnasium.
Returning state champion Cameron Steed collected a pin at 113 pounds, one of four falls for Collinsville which included falls from Wyatt Hartley (152) and Zach Morris (220). The Cardinals racked up bonus points in each of their 10 wins on the evening.
“We wrestled like we tired of practicing,” said Collinsville coach Wes Harding. “I liked the energy we had. I liked the conditioning we had. We’ve just got to keep it up.”
Cardinal freshman Cole Brooks made his varsity debut with a 15-6 major over Troy Bullman at 120. Sophomore Drake Acklin also shined in his first varsity match with a third-period pin of Troy Herbert at 145.
Jesse Newby, one of several faces new to the varsity scene for Owasso, got the Rams on the board with a forfeit at 170. State placer Nate Jacobson followed with a hard-fought 12-7 decision over Gabe Lyons at 182. Senior and returning state runner-up Taylor Fleming then recorded the shortest match of the dual with a pin just 15 seconds into his 195 match.
Morris matched Fleming with a 15-second fall in the ensuing match against Scott Ghavami at 220. In the final match of the evening, Owasso’s Devin Harris recorded a first-period pin of Isaac House despite a 49-pound difference at heavyweight.
“It’s just remarkable what the boy does,” Owasso coach Mike Ryan said of Harris. “What he gets, he earns. He just does not quit.”
While Harris’s performance was a highlight for the Rams, Ryan said his team struggled to maintain the consistency needed to compete with a squad like Collinsville, which returns four state champions from a season ago.
“When you have tough opponents that you’re going to face, it’s always about matching their level of intensity,” Ryan said. “Usually the person that can maintain a level of intensity longer is the person that comes out a winner. I think you saw that (on Tuesday).”
Collinsville returns to action next week when it travels to Coweta for dual before Mid-America Nationals in Enid and the Kansas City Stampede to conclude the 2019 portion of its schedule.
Owasso continues a brutal stretch as well when it travels to Broken Arrow, the defending 6A champions, on Thursday. Next week, the Rams host Skiatook then travel to Sand Springs followed by the Perry Tournament.
“It is what it is,” Ryan said. “You can’t make excuses. You just try to improve on the areas where we were deficient in and you go on. I told the boys the next three outings are going to be just as tough.”