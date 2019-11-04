EDMOND – Matthew Budnik concluded his cross country career on a high note Saturday.
The Collinsville senior stepped onto the podium after his 12th place finish earned him a medal at the Class 5A state meet held at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
“I was shooting for top 10, but I got 12th so I did really well,” said Budnik, who became a two-time state medalist. “It was a really fast race.”
Budnik finished in a time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds, five seconds earlier than his 10th place finish in the 2018 state meet which was held on the same course. But cool temperatures and calm winds produced faster times, including Santa Fe South’s Christian Arenivar, who repeated as 5A’s individual champion. Arenivar completed the 5K race in 15:45, nearly 40 seconds ahead of his winning time a year ago.
“It was really nice weather to run,” Budnik said. “It’s not much wind.”
Budnik paced Collinsville, which finished 12th overall. Also competing for the Cardinals were Lane Hutchens (18:00), Aaron Shiever (18:03), Shawn Stopp (18:27), Riley Jackson (19:34), Jake Lawson (19:38) and Brody Captain (19:52).
In the girls’ race, Collinsville junior Sarah Bell finished 46th with a time of 21:55.