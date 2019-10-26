SAND SPRINGS – The Collinsville boys will again bring a bus load of runners to next week’s state cross country meet.
Paced by veteran Matthew Budnik, the Cardinals finished sixth overall in Saturday’s Class 5A regional meet at Case Community Center and punched their ticket to state in doing so.
Budnik, All-State runner last season, finished the Sand Springs course in a time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds and earned a sixth-place finish individually. Budnik was followed by teammates Lane Hutchens (19:10), Shawn Stopp (19:21), Aaron Shiever (19:36), Riley Jackson (20:28), Jake Lawson (20:35) and Brody Captain (21:11).
Sarah Bell clocked a time of 22:56 and qualified for state for the Cardinal girls.
The state meet returns to Edmond Santa Fe and will take place Saturday, Nov. 2. Action begins with the girls’ race at noon, followed by the boys.