Following a storybook ending to Caleb Tanner’s stellar career, the Collinsville senior is being recognized as one of the best wrestlers around the Tulsa metropolitan area.
Tanner selected as one of three finalists for the Tulsa World All-World wrestler of the year. The OU signee became Oklahoma’s 39th four-time state champion when he finished 24-0 and won the 132-pound title. Tanner was just the third wrestler from Collinsville’s storied program to complete a perfect season.
The Cardinal star is one of three finalists for the top wrestler award, along with Skiatook’s Cougar Andersen and Eli Griffin of Cascia Hall.
Tanner was one of two undefeated Collinsville wrestlers last winter, along with sophomore Troy Spratley, who also earned first team All-World honors as did teammate Jordan Williams. Spratley, a Pennsylvania move-in, finished 37-0 in his first season with the Cardinals, capped off by the 120 crown. A 2019 finalist for wrestler of the year, Williams finished 44-1 last season and won the 126 pound championship, his second state crown.
Sophomore Cameron Steed was the fourth Cardinal who captured a state title as Collinsville won its ninth team state championship in 10 years. Steed, who claimed gold at 113 pounds, was a second-team All-World selection, as were teammates Kolten Allphin (152) and Brian Pollard (182).
Cardinal teammates Clay Gates and Drake Acklin earned honorable mention status.
Owasso’s EJ Tecson, Nate Jacobson and Mark Turner were honorable mention selections. Tecson and Jacobson each reached the podium as third place finishers while Turner joined them after claiming fourth in his weight class.