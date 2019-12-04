High school football fans not around the Owasso program on a regular basis have asked me a this question more than once this season.
“What makes them so good?”
Normally there is a quick response to such an inquiry about an unbeaten team that has, for the about the last three-quarters of the season, been considered the favorite to the win the Class 6AI title. Typically such magical seasons are birthed when a handful of stars emerge and subsequently elevate the play of the rest of their teammates and form the perfect championship-level mix.
The problem with this Rams team is that’s not the case.
To borrow the sometimes cheesy phrase, the single biggest reason No. 1 Owasso is playing for the state championship against third-ranked Jenks Saturday night is because of its strength in numbers.
Numbers such as 3,067. That is Cole Dugger’s total number of passing yards this season along with a school-record 41 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions. But the reason for those fantasy football-like figures is because Dugger has eight different receivers with double-digit catches and a touchdown on the season. It’s a diversified passing attack unmatched by most teams around.
It’s strength in numbers.
Numbers such as 2,353 and 22. That’s the total number of rushing yards and touchdowns Owasso has tallied this year. Those accumulations have come in spite of the absence of standout running back Isaiah Jacobs, who has missed virtually the last two-third of the season due to injury. In his place, sophomore Derrick Overstreet and a committee of backs have filled in. Nine different Rams have at least 10 carries on the season with eight of those reaching the endzone.
It’s strength in numbers.
Numbers such as 226 and 14. Those are the average yards and points allowed by the Ram defense through the first 12 games this season. Linebackers Emaud Triplett and Brenden Dye are the team’s leading tacklers with more than 100 tackles each but this unit has playmakers at all three levels. Defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck’s crew has accomplished something rarely found on the gridiron. All 11 guys flying to the pigskin and, for the most part, are sure tacklers. And they hardly ever get caught out of position.
It’s strength in numbers.
Numbers such as 17, 1, 5 and 6. Owasso coach Bill Blankenship goes into Saturday’s state championship game with a 17-1 record in his last 18 playoff games. Should the Rams come out victorious against Jenks, Blankenship would claim a fifth state championship in his last six seasons at the high school level. Blankenship and his staff have transitioned that winning formula into a revamped the culture surrounding Owasso football as they pursue the program’s second gold ball in three seasons.
‘Lay the Track’ has been the team’s motto this season. But, when attempting to accurately encapsulate the success of the 2019 Rams, it really comes down to strength in the numbers.