This column was reserved for my sure-to-go-wrong NCAA tournament predictions.
Cinderella was going to make more than one appearance and favorites like Kansas were going to fall earlier than expected. I had all of my Final Four picks ready to go.
That was until we were greeted with a new meaning to the term March Madness.
Beginning with last Wednesday’s postponement of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Utah Jazz game, the equivalent of a sports apocalypse has taken shape.
No NBA. No NCAA tournament. No Major League Baseball. No Masters.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out pretty much every significant athletic event in the United States.
Even on the local level, the Rejoice Christian boys basketball team is left in limbo with the postponement of the Class 2A state tournament. The Owasso baseball team will not be taking its trip to Florida and who knows how many other games the Rams will lose after Monday’s statewide school closures, which will last until at least April 6.
These are unprecedented times for both sports and society. Never has it been so important for people to hoard both toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
The only comparison from my professional life would be the days following 9/11. Sports at all levels were put on the back burner and people were left unsure of how to proceed. Slowly but surely people began to pick up the pieces and move forward with their lives, but not without a few lessons learned.
We are still in the “unsure how to proceed” stage in dealing with the coronavirus. Following Monday’s announcment of school closures, the Reporter will work to keep you updated as things progress.
Just like 9/11, we will eventually pick up the pieces and move forward with our lives, but hopefully not without a few lessons learned.