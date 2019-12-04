Below are five keys to Saturday’s 6AI state championship game for the Rams as they prepare to take on Jenks in pursuit of their second gold ball in three seasons.
Offensively
Stay balanced: The Rams ground game has required a little more diversity since Isaiah Jacobs went down, but Owasso has continued to keep opposing defenses on their heels. Owasso averaged 224 yards per game and 6.9 per carry with Jacobs. In the eight games without the senior RB, the Rams have still averaged a healthy 182 yards and 5.8 per attempt, keyed by the emergence of sophomore Derrick Overstreet. They’ll face a Jenks defense that limited Moore’s Daniel Hishaw and Jayce Gardner to a combined 96 rushing yards on 25 attempts in its semifinal win.
Spreading the wealth: One of the secrets to Cole Dugger’s success in the air this season has been the myriad of receivers at his disposal. Senior TE Mario Kirby has 602 receiving yards and 11 TDs to lead the way, but is one of five Rams with at least 400 yards in receptions. Kirby, Overstreet, Cole Adams and Jaray Austin have each averaged more than 20 yards per catch as Owasso’s multiple threats have kept opposing defenses on their toes.
Defensively
Finding Will: Jenks has won its first two playoff games on the road, helped by the play of running back Will Cox. The Trojan senior accounted for nearly 300 total yards of offense in a quarterfinal round win at Mustang. In last week’s win over Moore, Cox ran for 122 yards and has scored five total TDs in this postseason. For the season, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound back has rushed for 1,001 yards and 20 touchdowns on 145 carries.
QB pressure: The Trojans junior signal caller Stephen Kittleman has sliced and diced the opposition and has been particularly efficient in the postseason. Kittleman has completed 26-of-38 passes for 523 yards and accounted for nine total scores in wins over Mustang and Moore. The first-year starter has engineered an offense that has averaged 510 yards over the past two weeks. Finding a way to make Kittleman uncomfortable will be of utmost importance for the Ram defense.
Special teams
Playing even: Hagen Hood and Will Felts have helped stabilize Owasso’s kicking game, an area that was suspect at best early in the season. The Rams have even scored touchdowns on special teams in two their last three games, Trey Goins’ 75-yard kickoff return in the regular season finale against Putnam City North and sophomore Jacob Clifton scored his first varsity TD on a fumble recovery on a punt attempt against Broken Arrow in the semifinals. Special teams typically play a key role in these games. Owasso needs to, at least, make sure this phase of the game plays out as a wash.