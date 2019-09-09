The 100th NFL season kicked off over the weekend with Owasso native Aaron Colvin set to return to the gridiron.
Colvin will begin his second season with the Houston Texans and sixth overall on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. The 6-foot cornerback is listed as a starting nickel corner for Houston.
The former Ram standout signed a four-year deal with Houston in 2018. Colvin was promoted to a starting cornerback spot but a lingering ankle injury limited him to 10 games and two starts. The 27-year-old tallied 29 tackles and one pass defended.
Fellow Owasso alum Keon Hatcher hopes to rejoin Colvin in the league. The third-year wide receiver failed to make the final 53-man roster for the Oakland Raiders as he was waived on Aug. 31. Hatcher had not been picked up by another team, as of press time.
On the college circuit, a pair of safeties from Owasso’s 2017 state championship team are making their presence known. Sophomore Josh Proctor had an interception in Ohio State’s season opener against Florida Atlantic and has three total tackles in the Buckeye’s first two games. Redshirt freshman Wayne Jones, Proctor’s former OHS teammate, has climbed his way up the depth chart and into a starting strong safety role for Kansas State.
Another member of that Ram title team, redshirt freshman linebacker Carson Kropp, recorded his first collegiate tackle Saturday in Oklahoma State’s home opener against McNeese State.
Colvin’s younger brother, Caleb, has begun junior year on the defensive line at North Texas.
Rejoice Christian alum and linebacker Bryan Mead has four tackles through the first two games for Oklahoma in his junior year in Norman. Mead’s teammate and Collinsville native, linebacker Levi Draper, has a pair of tackles for the Sooners as a redshirt sophomore.
Sophomore quarterback Seth Boomer, another former Cardinal, opened the season No. 2 on the University of Tulsa depth chart. Younger brother Grayson Boomer will spend his freshman year at Oklahoma State after he suffered a torn ACL in late August.