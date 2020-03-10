Former Collinsville star Gail Young was named MIAA Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Tuesday.
Young, a junior at Northeastern State, won both of her starts at Central Oklahoma and Newman and gave up one earned run in 14 innings of work. She stuck out eight batters and recorded her 10th career shutout on Saturday at Newman.
In 13 appearances this season, Young has an MIAA low 1.21 ERA and is 10-2. With 55 complete games in her three-year career, Young is 14th among active career leaders in NCAA Division II softball, and 29th overall in the NCAA.