Abby Piha, former assistant volleyball coach for Owasso, recently transitioned to Oologah-Talala Public Schools to assume the role as head volleyball coach for the district.
Piha made the official change on June 8 after serving at Owasso Public Schools since 2017 teaching English at the 8th Grade Center. She was an assistant volleyball coach in Owasso for three seasons.
“I left a head coaching role in Kansas when we moved here,” Piha said, “and now that I feel like I have a good grasp on the area and the climate of Oklahoma High School volleyball, I am ready to be in that role again.
“It’s an opportunity that I don’t take lightly, and my husband and kids are definitely included in that decision. They are 100% supportive and just as excited about this as I am. We are ready to be Mustangs.”
Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield said they are currently in the process of filling Piha’s position.