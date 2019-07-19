Gage Barham believes 2019 is his time to thrive in the Rejoice Christian offense.
Last season, Andrew Crow anchored the unit with one of the most productive seasons by any Oklahoma high school running back. The prior year, Crow and All-State receiver Matt Nicholson were offensive standouts for Rejoice.
“I’ve played since my sophomore year and I’ve always had somebody to look up to,” Barham said. “Now it’s my time to be a leader and be like the guys in front of me.”
What exactly are Barham’s aspirations this fall?
“Being the best receiver, hopefully, in Class A,” he said.
In 2018, Barham was the team’s second leading receiver with 31 catches for 485 yards and four touchdowns. He achieved those numbers despite missing the last half of the regular season with a calf strain.
In one of his first games back, Barham recorded the longest offensive play of the season in the Class A quarterfinals against Crossings Christian. Barham caught a fade pass from quarterback Riley Walker, shook off a defender, and raced into the endzone for a 92-yard score. The touchdown gave Rejoice an early 14-0 lead and it went on to a 33-14 victory.
“I just remember it being the beginning of the game and that getting everybody else going,” Barham recalled.
Barham, also a member of Rejoice’s reigning state champion basketball team, said the calf strain is no longer an issue and he feels healthier going into his senior campaign.
He hopes to finish the upcoming season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, a benchmark Barham hopes to achieve after working to improve on his route running during the 7-on-7 season, which concluded earlier this month for the Eagles.
“Gage is a kid that’s always believed in what he can do,” said Rejoice coach Brent Marley. “He’s not arrogant, by no means, but he’s just confident. He wants the ball but he has a quiet manner about that.
“Now he’s a senior and has gained 10-15 pounds from last year and just shown some really brought spots during spring ball, team camp and out here during 7-on-7. I think he’s got that desire and feels like he’s got something to prove and wants that mantel…In the past, he’s been confident but not expected to be the guy. Now I think he’s ready to take that role on to be one of our main playmakers.”