Not much about longtime Owasso resident David Derrick’s story is typical. But one aspect of his life that has remained the same is his love for the game of golf.
At age 75, Derrick’s accomplishments on the links are more than good. His achievements are nothing short of legendary.
“He still goes out and plays or practices about every day,” said Mike Philbeck, Derrick’s longtime friend and golfing buddy. “He’s just incredible for his age. He’s always been a really good player.”
Derrick recently won the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club senior club championship. He is thought to be the oldest golfer to claim the title after he topped the field by four shots.
“This is an advanced age to win anything,” Derrick said with a laugh.
Forgive Derrick, but he did not make a big hoopla over the accomplishment. He’d won the OGAC senior title nine other times.
Derrick has also recorded a hole-in-one 14 times in his golf career. His first hole-in-one came in 1960 when he helped his high school to the Arkansas state championship. Derrick’s last ace occurred a few months ago.
One of Derrick’s most memorable aces came two years ago during a Salvation Army charity event at Tulsa Country Club. Derrick’s prize for the hole-in-one was a brand new car, a Chevrolet Camaro. Derrick and his wife, Stella, found the sports car to be a bit impractical. So he traded in the Camaro for a Nissan Rogue.
“We’re a little old to driving a sports car,” Derrick said. “We needed a new car at the time so we traded it for an SUV.”
Along with his achievements on the course, Derrick also has found success as an event promoter. He currently runs the largest annual golf tournament, the Okie Scramble, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Through an early retirement program pushed by the U.S. government, Derrick finished his 30-year career in federal service, which included the last 25 with the post office, just before his 49th birthday. Around this time, Derrick joined a couple of local gentlemen for a fall golf outing in Las Vegas.
“I went out with them and had a blast,” Derrick recalled of his voyage to the dessert in 1992. “I was going to retire, so I decided to take on the event.”
What started out as a field of 10 two-person teams since he first attended has ballooned into the largest annual golf tournament in Las Vegas.
More than 400 golfers currently are registered for this year’s event, which will take place on three separate golf courses during the last week in August. Derrick estimated 100 Owassons will make the trip. The tournament’s popularity has grown throughout the country. The Okie Scramble includes golfers from Alaska to Florida and Virginia to California.
“It’s become quite an event,” Derrick said.
Derrick grew up as one of nine siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. His father, Robert, was a carpenter by trade and once worked for the Arkansas Casket Company. During his time, Robert was personally credited with building the pine box used for the body of Lee Harvey Oswald.
As one of nine siblings growing up in Pine Bluff, Derrick and his brothers worked as caddies at the local municipal golf course. Derrick learned the game by hacking away with used clubs and the wisdom he gained from the local club pro.
Derrick helped Dollarway High School win the 1960 state championship, the school’s first title in any sport, as a junior and again as a senior. He had opportunities to play golf in college, but with money already tight at home, Derrick opted to join the Army.
Derrick was deployed to San Pedro, California. Among those in his unit was Max Baer Jr., who played the dim-witted Jethro Bodine in the TV show, “The Beverly Hillbillies.“ Baer served with Derrick while still filming the sitcom.
“He had lots of stories,” Derrick said. “The Jethro you saw on TV, that’s how he was.”
Along with his military duties, Derrick played on the golf team, which traveled around the west coast. The private was the lowest ranking officer, but on the links that didn’t matter.
“We were all the same when we played. It was fun,” Derrick remembered. “When we got to the base, I still had to salute them.”
Following his service, Derrick briefly returned to Arkansas before he followed one of his brothers, who lived in Tulsa. Derrick soon found a job with the post office and met his future wife Stella who attended Tulsa Central High School at the time.
Derrick took the early morning shift with the postal service, which enabled him to get off by early afternoon. Derrick relished the opportunity to get more daylight on the golf course.
“I never was a 9-to-5 guy,” Derrick said.
Golf even impacted the birth of both of his daughters.
In 1969, Derrick won the USGA-sanctioned Oklahoma Public Links tournament at Mohawk Park in Tulsa and competed in the national event. A year later, he finished runner-up in the state and again qualified for nationals, but did not attend due to the birth of his firstborn, Amy.
Four years later, Derrick already had entered to play in a tournament in Ponca City over Labor Day. Unbeknownst to her, Stella scheduled her cesarean for their second child, Kristi, for the same day. The C-section was rescheduled for the following Monday.
“It was worth it because I won that particular tournament,” joked Derrick, who also has a son, Stephen, who lives in Virginia.
Derrick admitted several years ago he thought about possibly pursuing a possible career on the PGA Champions Tour but decided against it. Still, his continued dedication and success on the golf course does not go unnoticed, even at his “advanced age.”
Philbeck described Derrick as “a freak” on the golf course.
“He hits it straight down the middle every time,” said Philbeck, who estimates he’s witnessed half of Derrick’s 14 career aces. “He’ll hit 15 or 16 greens (in regulation) every time…I have no doubt he could’ve made it on the senior tour.”
Derrick said the mental side of golf continues to motivate and intrigue him, much like it did when he first picked up the clubs as a teenager. He doesn't plan on giving that up anytime soon.
"It's a very hard game," he said. "There's a lot of satisfaction when you hit a good shot or have a decent round. I just love competition."