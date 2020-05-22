Nate Wohlgemuth and Nate Ackenhausen had their senior seasons in an Owasso uniform cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Ram duo could have one more chance to shine on the mound before beginning the next stage of their respective careers. Wohlgemuth and Ackenhausen were named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Large East team.
Wohlgemuth, the Arkansas signee, was 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA. He had 21 strikeouts in 8⅔ innings in his two starts. Wohlgemuth could be selected in next month’s condensed Major League Baseball Draft.
Ackenhausen, who inked with Eastern, was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA. The southpaw had 24 strikeouts in 14 innings.
Both had also shined at the plate during Owasso’s 9-0 start to the season. Wohlgemuth batted .435 while Ackenhausen posted a .375 average and each scored a team-high 12 runs. Ackenhausen was second on the team with 13 RBIs and Wohlgemuth had a team-high 10 hits.
Collinsville shortstop and OU signee Isaac Webb was also chosen for the Large East squad. Webb and the Cardinals had won seven of their first eight games with their only loss coming to Owasso.
According to reports, the OBCA has discussed playing its All-State Games in July if conditions allow.
OBCA All-State rosters
LARGE EAST
Catchers: Gage Williams, Sapulpa; Trevor Janzen, Claremore. First baseman: Cooper McMurray, Bishop Kelley. Infielders: Braedyn Sommer, Stillwater; Isaac Webb, Collinsville; McAlester’s Cade Lott. Outfielders: Jaxson Crull, Bixby; Isaiah Keller, Broken Arrow; Chet Austin, Durant. DH: Trent DeSmet, Union; Utility: Doyle Gehring, Bishop Kelley. Pitchers: Nate Ackenhausen and Nate Wohlgemuth, Owasso; Seth Stacey, Tahlequah.
Coaches: Jim Sherl, Claremore; Steve Irvine, Sapulpa.