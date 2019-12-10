BROKEN ARROW — The start was forgettable for Avery Vancuren and Owasso, but the ending could not have been sweeter Tuesday night.
The Rams opened the fourth quarter with 12 unanswered points for a seven-point advantage and never trailed again as they held on for a 55-53 victory against Broken Arrow. Vancuren scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the final quarter, all of which came at the free-throw line at Tiger Fieldhouse, as Owasso rallied from a 10-point deficit in the first half.
In the boys game, Broken Arrow salvaged a split against Owasso in its season opener, as the Tigers won a low-scoring affair 38-26.
Vancuren, who battled cramps down the stretch, connected on 14-of-16 free throws, including one with 10.2 seconds remaining that iced the game for the Rams.
“She gave it all,” Owasso coach Matt Sweeney said about his senior guard. “She played like a beast.”
Mallory Hendrix chipped in eight points, all of which came in the second half, and Karson Zumwalt had seven for the Rams (2-2).
Junior Jada Hytche paced Broken Arrow with 16 points and Abby Jones added 15 for the Tigers, who led 28-20 at halftime after a 10-0 flurry late in the second quarter.
Owasso chipped away at the deficit in the third, tying the game on two occasions before the decisive fourth-quarter surge.
“We adjusted to the physical play,” Sweeney said. “The first half, they pushed us around quite a bit and we just took it. The second half, we really took it to them a little better.”
Broken Arrow 38, Owasso 26 (boys)
After losing much of his team’s scoring punch from a season ago, BA coach Beau Wallace knew the Tigers would have to find other ways to be successful.
“I told the kids we’ve got to win by committee,” Wallace said. “We don’t have anybody that can go for 30 (points).”
The Tigers took his words to heart, as they outlasted Owasso in a defensive battle. Ian Golden scored a game-high 12 points to lead Broken Arrow, the lone double-digit scorer in the game.
Neither team could muster much offense as the Tigers led 6-4 after one quarter and just 15-10 at halftime.
Owasso cut the deficit to 18-16 midway through the third quarter on a Kyler Mann putback. The Tigers countered with the first significant run of the game, a 11-0 stretch that boosted the lead to 29-16. George McCurdy, Jaiell Talley and Golden connected on 3-pointers during the run and the Rams never did recover.
Mann paced Owasso with eight points. Caleb Leslie added six for the Rams (0-1).
Broken Arrow 38, Owasso 26 (boys)
Owasso 4 6 6 10 — 26
Broken Arrow 6 9 11 12 — 38
Owasso: Mann 8, Leslie 6, Potter 5, Ellison 4, Lewis 3, Lusk 0
Broken Arrow: Golden 12, McCurdy 7, Talley 6, Blair 6, Stika 4, Barnes 3, Arthur 0
Owasso 55, Broken Arrow 53 (girls)
Owasso 11 9 17 18 — 55
Broken Arrow 11 17 12 13 — 53
Owasso: VanCuren 23, Hendrix 8, Zumwalt 7, Stocksen 6, Rose 4, Morrill 4, Deberry 3, Korb 3
Broken Arrow: Hytche 16, Jones 15, Duffey 8, Myers 5, Duff 3, Adams 2, Sanders 2, Vann-Jackson 2