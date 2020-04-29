Accolades continued to roll in for Rejoice Christian senior Jaden Lietzke on Wednesday.
The Eagles 6-foot-7 post was named to the Small East squad for the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State basketball team. Lietzke was the lone Tulsa metropolitan area player to be named to compete in the game, which is scheduled to take place July 30 at ORU’s Mabee Center.
Lietzke, the Pinnacle Conference MVP, averaged 17.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game as Rejoice posted a 21-6 record and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament.
Collinsville guard Ethan Cole was a 5A All-Star selection and an alternate to the Large East squad. Cole averaged 21 points per game as the Cardinals posted an 18-6 record, the program’s best mark in 30 years.
Collinsville coach Todd Anderson was selected as an assistant for the Large East team.
Lietzke and teammate Gage Barham were both named to the 2A All-Star team as well.