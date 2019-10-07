Collinsville’s linebacker unit has been decimated by injuries, with three of the four starters now out for the season. Luke Stein, Trevin Hodges and Brayden Burd (Collinsville’s starting running back, too) are all out with ACL injuries.
Jones is also without right tackle Cannon Howard, wide receiver Anthony Blau and defensive nose guard Dustin Leach
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Jones, whose team is 4-1, 2-0 in 5A-4 after a 49-0 victory over Memorial on Friday.
Owasso, Rejoice retain spots, Collinsville climbs in 5A poll
The Rams remained at No. 1 in Class 6AI for the fourth consecutive week in the latest Tulsa World poll following their 44-0 win over Edmond North on Friday. At 5-0 on the season, Owasso is one just three remaining unbeaten teams in 6AI, along with district foe and No. 3 Putnam North and No. 5 Westmoore.
Broken Arrow stayed at No. 2, followed by North, who jumped up two spots, Jenks (2-3) at No. 4 and Westmoore in rounding out the top five. Union (1-4) fell five spots to No. 8 after falling to Mustang, 23-21, last week.
Despite injury concerns, Collinsville moved up one spot to No. 6 in the 5A rankings after claiming its fourth straight win last week. The Cardinals take on No. 2 Tahlequah (5-0) Friday in a critical District 5A-4 clash.
The biggest shakeup in 5A came at the top as Bishop McGuinness (4-1) took over the No. 1 ranking after Carl Albert was upset by Piedmont, 10-6. The loss ended the Titans’ 40-game winning streak.
Rejoice Christian (5-0) stayed at No. 2 in Class A after a 48-12 rout of Ketchum. The Eagles remained just behind top-ranked Cashion (5-0).
Barry Lewis and Ben Johnson of the Tulsa World contributed to this report.