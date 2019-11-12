With the high school football playoffs gearing up this week, we’re hearing rumblings that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is getting ready to package two more December championship games at a single site.
Maybe the OSSAA is getting ready to sign a multi-contract with one or more universities to host the games, like it had with Oklahoma State University to play all the title games in Boone Pickens Stadium before the pact expired in 2014.
The OSSAA has called a 2 p.m. Wednesday press conference to announce something, and if that’s what the association has in mind, here's one voice to say it can't happen soon enough.
It used to be that a fan could drive from Tulsa to Stillwater early on a Saturday and see two or three title games on a single tank of gas.
But since 2014, the only multi-game programs we’ve seen have been in the semifinals, like when TU hosted 6A Division I’s final four the past two years, or when the University of Central Oklahoma hosted the 6A Division II semifinals in 2017.
Championship games in the various classes have often been scheduled in conflict with each other. Last Nov. 30, title games in five classes were played more or less simultaneously at TU (6A Div. I), Owasso (6A Div. II), Edmond Santa Fe (5A), Yukon (4A) and Western Heights (3A).
That wasn’t fun for anybody but the schools involved at each site. Football fans who might have taken in more than one championship game were out of luck.
In adhering to a Friday-for-all-games policy that last few years, the OSSAA has argued that its adminitrators prefer to play on Friday nights.
After all, Fridays are when miost other high school football games are played, and coaches would argue it's much easier to keep the athletes focused before they've dispersed and gone home to their families than it is to muster for battle the next day.
But it may be that marketing the title games will be easier when they are at one site, even if the OSSAA tries to charge separate admissions for each game. There's nothing more fun in basketball than tournament time when multiple fan bases are milling around the same venue.
A big fan can watch basketbasll to his heart's content, and likely watch teams he wouldn't otherwise see.
Maybe it’s time for the OSSAA to get back to a similar approach in football. Here's hoping Wednesday’s news conference is a step in the right direction.