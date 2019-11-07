The Jenks Trojans probably haven’t faced more pressure in a regular-season high school football game in a long time.
A win Friday over visiting Westmoore would see the Trojans into the Class 6A Division I playoffs, extending the state’s second-longest streak of postseason appearances to 31.
But a loss and Norman upset of Edmond Santa would scramble the District 6AI-1 standings and leave the Trojans on the sidelines when the playoffs start next week.
Many teams will be under similar duress on the final Friday of the regular season. Playoff berths and district titles will be decided at dozens of locales around the state.
Cascia Hall already had extended the state’s longest streak of playoff appearances to 33 before ending the regular season at Inola on Thursday night.
But the Commandos and Longhorns were still jockeying for position in District 3A-4, while Verdigris visits Berryhill on Friday to decide first place.
While a Santa Fe win over Norman would help Jenks, Broken Arrow’s Tigers will be hoping for a different result in the Edmond matchup as they visit Enid. A Santa Fe loss and BA win would give the Tigers first place in the highly competitive District 6AI-1.
For your consideration, the Tulsa World has computed playoff possibilities in each of the state’s 44 districts covering all nine classifications.
District 6AI-1
Already in: Broken Arrow (5-1, +46), Edmond Santa Fe (5-1, +40)
In the running: Jenks (4-2, +55), Norman (4-2, +30), Westmoore (3-3, -22)
Key games: Broken Arrow at Enid, Westmoore at Jenks, Norman at Edmond Santa Fe
Possibilities: Broken Arrow is first with a win and Santa Fe loss and cannot be lower than second. Santa Fe is first with a win but could go as low as fourth on points with a loss by five or more. Jenks is in with a Norman loss, cannot be lower than third with a win and will be second if Santa Fe loses. But the Trojans will be out with a loss to Westmoore and Norman win. Norman is in with a win and will be second with a win and Jenks loss. Westmoore can only qualify with a win over Jenks and Norman win.
District 6AI-2
Already in: Owasso is first. Moore (4-2), Mustang (4-2) and Union (4-2) will decide the order of the next three places.
Key games: Union at Edmond North, Mustang at Moore
Possibilities: By virtue of tiebreakers, Mustang is second, Union third and Moore fourth if the Broncos beat Moore. Union is second with a win and Mustang loss and cannot be lower than third except with a loss and Moore win. Moore is second with a win and Union loss, but cannot be higher than third if Union wins.
District 6AII-1
Already in: Stillwater (6-0) hosts Del City (6-0) to determine first and second place.
In the running: Choctaw (4-2, +7), Midwest City (3-3, +12), Deer Creek (3-3, -6)
Other key games: Deer Creek at Choctaw, Midwest City at Putnam West
Possibilities: Choctaw is third with a win and also qualifies if it loses by six points or less or if Midwest City loses. Midwest City is in with a win and will be third on marginal points if Choctaw loses, but the Bomers will be out with a loss and Deer Creek win. Deer Creek is third with a win and Midwest City loss and can qualify on marginal points if it wins by seven or more.
District 6AII-2
Already in: Bixby (6-0) hosts Muskogee (5-1) to determine first and second place. Booker T. Washington (4-2) is third.
In the running: Sapulpa (3-3, -8), Ponca City (2-4, -26)
Other key games: Sapulpa at Ponca City, Shawnee at Bartlesville
Possibilities: Sapulpa is in with a win or on marginal points in a three-way tie if Bartlesville (2-4, -40) wins. Ponca City is in with a win and Bartlesville loss but would have to win by nine or more if Bartlesville also wins.
District 5A-1
Already in: Noble is first, El Reno is second and Ardmore is third.
Still alive: Lawton Mac (3-3), Duncan (3-3)
Key games: El Reno at Lawton Mac (Thursday), Duncan at Altus
Possibilities: Mac can only qualify with a win over El Reno and Duncan loss.
District 5A-2
Already in: Bishop McGuinness (6-0, +90), Carl Albert (5-1, +71), Piedmont (5-1, +49), Woodward (4-2, +29).
Key games: McGuinness at Carl Albert, Piedmont at Woodward
Possibilities: McGuinness is first with a win and cannot be lower than second. Carl Albert is first with a win and Piedmont loss and would be first on marginal points if it wins by 10 or more and Piedmont also wins. Piedmont cannot be first, but is assured of third with a win and could be second with a Carl Albert loss. Woodward is third with a win and Carl Albert win and could be third on marginal points if it wins by 10 or more and Carl Albert loses.
District 5A-3
Already in: Edison is first and Bishop Kelley (5-1) and McAlester (4-2, +33) are in.
Still alive: Coweta (3-3, +22), Ada (3-3, -6)
Key games: McAlester at Bishop Kelley, Edison at Ada, Coweta at Glenpool.
Possibilities: Winner of the Kelley-McAlester is second. Kelley cannot be lower than third, but McAlester could fall to fourth on marginal points with a loss and wins by Coweta and Ada. Coweta is in with a win or an Ada loss and could be third on marginal points, but the Tigers will be out with a loss and Ada win.
District 5A-4
Already in: Tahlequah is first, Collinsville is second and Claremore (4-2,+45) is in.
Still alive: Skiatook (3-3, +23), Pryor (3-3, -7)
Key games: Claremore at Tahlequah, Skiatook at East Central, Memorial at Pryor (Thursday)
Possibilities: Skiatook and Pryor entered the final week with probable wins, but neither was assured of advancing with a win. Pryor needed a Claremore win or Skiatook loss. The Tigers held a head-to-head win over Skiatook and would advance in a two-way tie (if both won and Claremore also won) or a three-way tie with East Central if both lost. But Skiatook held the edge in marginal points and would advance in a three-way tie if both won and Claremore lost. Claremore will be third with a win, but could fall to fourth with a loss.
District 4A-1
Already in: Cache (5-1), Weatherford (5-1).
Still alive: Clinton (4-2), Chickasha (3-3), Newcastle (3-3), Anadarko (2-4)
Key games: Cache at Clinton, Weatherford at Elk City, Chickasha at Anadarko, Newcastle at Elgin.
Possibilities: Weatherford is first with a win and no lower than second with a loss. The Cache-Clinton winner is no lower than second and will be first if Weatherford loses. Clinton also can qualify with a loss if Newcastle or Chickasha loses, but will be out if both win. If all three win, Newcastle is fourth and Chickasha is out. Anadarko is in with a win and a Newcastle loss.
District 4A-2
Already in: Bethany is first and Tuttle (5-1, +49), Tecumseh (4-2, +17) and Cushing (4-2, +16) will determine second, third and fourth place.
Key games: Tuttle at Cushing, Madill at Tecumseh
Possibilities: Tuttle is second with a win or on marginal points in a three-way tie. Cushing can be second with a win over Tuttle and Tecumseh loss. Tecumseh cannot be higher than third and could fall to fourth on marginal points in a three-way tie. But the Savages have the head-to-head edge over Cushing for third if both lose.
District 4A-3
Already in: Bristow is first and Wagoner (5-1, +60) and Cleveland (4-2, +26) are in.
Still alive: Grove (3-3, -11), Catoosa (3-3, -22), Oologah (2-4, -10).
Key games: Wagoner at Cleveland, Catoosa at Oologah, Grove at McLain.
Possibilities: Wagoner is second with a win and cannot be lower than third. Cleveland is second with a win and assured of third with a Grove loss. Grove or Catoosa will qualify if one wins and the other loses. Grove also can qualify on marginal points with a win of four points or more in a three-way tie with Cleveland and Catoosa. Catoosa holds a head-to-head win over Grove and is in if both win and Cleveland also wins. Oologah is in on marginal points with a win and Grove loss.
District 4A-4
Already in: Poteau is first, Sallisaw is second. Broken Bow (4-2) visits Fort Gibson (4-2) to determine third and fourth.
District 3A-1
Already in: Heritage Hall is first, Perkins-Tryon is second. Kingfisher (4-2) visits John Marshall (4-2) to determine third and fourth.
District 3A-2
Already in: Plainview is first. Marlow (5-1, +58) and Sulphur (4-2, +44) and Purcell (4-2, +11) will decide second, third and fourth.
Key games: Purcell at Marlow, Pauls Valley at Sulphur
Possibilities: Marlow is second with a win and cannot be lower than third. Sulphur is no lower than third with a win and could be second on marginal points if Marlow loses. Purcell would be second with a win and Sulphur loss, but likely will be fourth.
District 3A-3
Already in: Lincoln Christian (6-0) visits Checotah (6-0) to determine first and second. Stigler is third and Idabel fourth.
District 3A-4
Already in: Berryhill (6-0, +90), Verdigris (5-1, +68), Cascia Hall (5-1, +52), Inola (4-2, +22)
Key games: Verdigris at Berryhill, Cascia Hall at Inola (Thursday)
Possibilities: Berryhill is first with a win and cannot be lower than second. Entering the final week, Verdigris needed a win and Cascia Hall loss to be first; or an 11-point win in case of a three-way tie. Cascia Hall needed a win at Inola and Verdigris loss to be second. The Commandos could not be first. Inola could only avoid fourth place with a win and Berryhill loss or a 15-point win in the event of a Verdigris loss.
District 2A-1
Editor’s note: An eligibility ruling Friday on a Chisholm player in Garfield County Court, and potential resulting forfeitures, could alter the standings in this district. As it stands now: Chisholm is first, Oklahoma Christian School (4-1) visits Luther (4-1) to determine second and third and Perry is fourth.
District 2A-2
Already in: Jones is first, Meeker is second, Chandler is third
Still alive: Okemah (3-3), Prague (3-3)
Key games: Prague at Jones, Okemah at Kellyville.
Possibilities: Okemah is in with a win. Prague needs a win and Okemah loss.
District 2A-3
Already in: Beggs (6-0) visits Sperry (6-0) to determine first and second. Dewey (4-2) is third.
Still alive: Haskell (3-3) visits Kiefer (3-3) to determine fourth.
District 2A-4
Already in: Metro Christian is first, Adair is second and Nowata (4-2) is in.
Still alive: Wyandotte (3-3), Kansas (2-4).
Key games: Wyandotte at Nowata, Chouteau at Kansas, Metro Christian at Salina (2-4).
Possibilities: Wyandotte-Nowata winner is third. Wyandotte is fourth with a loss unless Kansas wins and Salina loses.
District 2A-5
Already in: Vian is first, Holland Hall is second and Tahlequah Sequoyah (4-2) visits Spiro (4-2) to determine third and fourth place.
District 2A-6
Already in: Eufaula (6-0, +85), Hugo (5-1, +65), Atoka (5-1, +49) will decide first, second and third.
Still alive: Hartshorne (3-3), Wilburton (3-3)
Key games: Eufaula at Atoka, Wilburton at Hugo, Hartshorne at Heavener
Possibilities: Eufaula is first with a win and cannot be lower than second. Hugo is assured of second with a win and could be first on marginal points if Atoka beats Eufaula. Atoka is first with a win and Hugo loss, but otherwise stuck in third. Hartshorne is fourth with a win or Wilburton loss. Wilburton needs a win and Hartshorne loss.
District 2A-7
Already in: Washington (6-0, +90), OKC Millwood (5-1, +60), Lexington (5-1, +42) will decide first, second and third.
Still alive: Stratford (3-3), Community Christian (3-3)
Key games: Washington at Lexington, Stratford at Millwood, Community Christian at Crooked Oak
Possibilities: Washington is first with a win and cannot be lower than second. Millwood is second with a win and could be first on marginal points with a 15-point win and 15-point loss by Washington. Lexington is first with a win and Millwood loss, but otherwise stuck in third. Community Christian is fourth with a win or Stratford loss. Stratford needs a win and Community Christian loss.
District 2A-8
Already: Kingston (6-0) visits Lindsay (6-0) to decide first and second place. Davis (4-2) is third.
Still alive: Comanche (3-3) visits Dickson (3-3) to decide fourth.
District A-1
Already in: Thomas is first, and Texhoma is second.
Still alive: OBA (2-2, -7), Mooreland (2-3, -1), Hooker (1-3, -35), Fairview (1-3, -34), Texhoma (1-3, -35)
Key games: Fairview at OBA, Texhoma at Hooker
Possibilities: A Fairview win over OBA would create a three-way tie with Mooreland and a Hooker win would create a four-way tie. In both cases, marginal points will decide the third and fourth spots. OBA is third with a win, but could be out with a loss of 14 or more. Mooreland is in with a Hooker loss and will be third with a Fairview win, but would be out with a Hooker win and Fairview loss. Fairview’s only option is a 14-point win over OBA.
District A-2
Already in: Hobart (5-0, +61), Mangum (4-1, +59) and Frederick (4-1, +45) will decide first, second and third. Sayre is fourth.
Key games: Frederick at Hobart, Mangum at Cordell.
Possibilities: Hobart is first with a win but could slide to third on marginal points with a loss. Mangum is no lower than second with a two-point win and will be first on marginal points if Frederick wins. Frederick is first with a win and Mangum loss but likely second on margin points with a Mangum win.
District A-3
Already in: Minco (5-0) visits Cashion (5-0) to decide first and second. Crossings Christian is third and Watonga is fourth.
District A-4
Already in: Ringling is first, Dibble is second.
Still alive: Boone-Apache (3-2, -5), Elmore City-Pernell (2-3, -6), Rush Springs (2-3, -18), Healdton (1-4, -34)
Key games: Boone-Apache at Ringling, Elmore City at Walters, Rush Springs at Healdton
Possibilities: Boone-Apache is third with an unlikely win at Ringling or a Rush Springs loss and would be fourth if Rush Springs wins and Elmore City loses. But Boone-Apache could be out on marginal points if Rush Springs and Elmore City win to create a three-way tie. Healdton has a remote chance of qualifying on marginal points with a 15-point win over Rush Springs and a 14-point loss by Elmore City.
District A-5
Already in: Pawnee (6-0) visits Pawhuska (6-0) to decide first and second place. Barnsdall (4-3, +27) is in.
Still alive: Morrison (4-3, +10), Hominy (3-3, +12)
Key game: Tonkawa at Hominy
Possibilities: Morrison is third and Barnsdall fourth with a Hominy loss, but Barnsdall is third and Hominy is fourth with a Hominy win.
District A-6
Already in: Rejoice Christian is first and Commerce is second. Oklahoma Union and Colcord will decide third and fourth.
Key games: Oklahoma Union at Fairland, Rejoice at Colcord.
Possibilities: Oklahoma Union is third with a win or Colcord loss. Colcord is third with a win and Oklahoma Union loss.
District A-7
Already in: Stroud is first, Wayne is second and Wewoka (4-2, +46) is in.
Still alive: Konawa (3-3, +8), Mounds (3-3, 0)
Key games: Konawa at Wewoka, Mounds at Stroud
Possibilities: Wewoka is third with a win, but would be fourth with a loss to Konawa and Mounds loss. Konawa is in with a Mounds loss, but would need to win by eight points or more to assure advancing on marginal points if Mounds also wins. Mounds is in with an upset of Stroud and Konawa loss, and would have a remote chance of qualifying on marginal points.
District A-8
Already in: Central Sallisaw (5-0) visits Gore (5-0) to decide first and second. Savanna is third and Warner is fourth.
District B-1
Already in: Shattuck is first and Laverne (2-1, +15), Turpin (2-2, 0) and Seiling (2-1, -15) will determine second, third and fourth.
Key game: Laverne at Seiling
Possibilities: Laverne is second, Turpin third and Seiling fourth unless Seiling beats Laverne by 15 or more, forcing a three-way tie that can’t be decided by marginal points. Order of finish would then be decided by a coin flip or by drawing lots.
District B-2
Already in: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (4-0) visits Cheorkee (4-0) to decide first and second. Ringwood is in.
Still alive: Garber (1-3, -30), Kremlin (1-3, -43). Waukomis (0-4, -47)
Other key games: Kremlin at Ringwood, Waukomis at Garber
Possibilities: Ringwood is third unless it loses to Kremlin and Garber also loses. Garber is in and will be fourth with a win by three points or more. Kremlin’s likely only hope is a win and Garber loss. Waukomis could qualify for the fourth spot with a win and Kremlin loss.
District B-3
Already in: Burns Flat-Dill City (4-0) visits Alex (4-0) to determine first and second. Snyder (2-2) vs. Cyril (2-2) top determine third and fourth.
District B-4:
Already in: Waurika is first, Wilson is second and Empire (2-2, +11) is in.
Still alive: Central Marlow (2-2, -11), Ryan (1-3, -30).
Key games: Waurika at Empire, Ryan at Central Marlow
Possibilities: Empire is third except for a loss and Central Marlow win. Central is in with a win and assured of third with a win and Empire loss. Ryan can qualify on marginal points with a 10-point win if Empire loses and is in with a win if Empire also wins.
District B-5
Already win: Canadian is first, Weleetka is second.
Still alive: Strother (2-2, 0), Wetumka (2-2, -1), Caddo (1-3, -29)
Key games: Strother at Caddo, Wetumka at Weleetka
Possibilities: Strother is third with a win, but could be out altogether with a loss to Caddo and Wetumka win, putting Wetumka third and Caddo fourth. Wetumka is in with a win or Caddo loss and would be third with a win and Strother loss. Either could be vulnerable on marginal points if Caddo wins by 15 or more and Wetumka loses by 13 or more.
District B-6
Already in: Dewar is first, Keota is second and Arkoma (2-2) visits Gans (2-2) to determine third and fourth place.
District B-7
Already in: Davenport is first, Prue (3-1) visits Davenport (3-1) to determine second and third place and Yale is fourth.
District B-8
Already in: Regent Prep is first, Watts (4-1) visits Summit Christian (4-1) to decide second and third.
Still alive: Oaks (1-3, -30), Foyil (1-3, -30), South Coffeyville/Copan (0-4, -60)
Other key games: Foyil at Regent Prep, South Coffeyville/Copan at Oaks
Possibilities: Oaks is fourth with a win over South Coffeyville and Foyil is fourth with an upset of Regent Prep and Oaks loss. But if both lose, marginal points will have to break the three-way tie that results. And if both lose by 15 or more, a three-way coin flip will be needed.
District C-1
Already in: Pond Creek-Hunter is first and Waynoka (4-2, +5), Sharon-Mutual (3-2, +13) and Timberlake (3-2, +7) are in.
Key games: Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone at Timberlake
Possibilities: Marginal points will decide the order of finish if Sharon-Mutual and Timberlake win to create a three-way tie. Otherwise, Waynoka can be no lower than third if Sharon or Timberlake lose and will be second if Sharon loses. Sharon is second with a win and Timberlake loss. Timberlake is third with a win and Sharon loss.
District C-2
Already in: Tipton is first and Mountain View-Gotebo (2-1, +12), Maysville (2-2, +3) and Fox (1-2, -18) will determine, second third and fourth.
Key game: Mountain View-Gotebo at Fox.
Possibilities: Mountain View is second with a win or on marginal points if it loses by nine or less. Maysville cannot be lower than third and could be second if Mountain View loses by 10 or more. Fox can be third and Mountain View would be fourth on marginal pints if the Foxes win by 15 or more.
District C-3
Already in: Southwest Covenant is first and Coyle (4-1, +45), Covington-Douglas (4-2, +32) and Bluejacket (3-2, +15) will decide second, third and fourth.
Key game: Coyle at Bluejacket
Possibilities: Coyle is second with a win but could fall to third or fourth on marginal points if it loses by 14 or more. Covington-Douglas cannot be lower than third and will be second if Coyle loses by 14 or more. Bluejacket needs a 15-point win over Coyle to escape fourth place.
District C-4
Already in: Graham-Dustin (4-1, +58), Midway (4-1, +43), Saskawa (4-1, +34) and Webbers Falls (3-2, +10).
Key games: Graham-Dustin at Paoli, Webbers Falls at Midway, Bowlegs at Sasakwa
Possibilities: Graham, Midway and Sasakwa can all be first if one wins and the others lose, or if at least one of the others lose. Graham is first with a win and Midway loss, Midway is first with a win and Sasakwa loss and Sasakwa is first with a win and Graham loss. Marginal points will decide the top three places if all three win, and will decide all four places if Webbers Falls wins and Graham and Sasakwa lose. In that scenario, Graham will be no lower than first, Midway can be no lower than third and Webbers Falls can be no higher than third.