In high school football circles this season, a question frequently asked has been, “What’s wrong with Jenks?”
And Jenks players have heard it a lot ever since a 57-7 loss to Class 6AII powerhouse Bixby in the Trojans’ second game. Three more regular-season losses followed.
“Even with kids at our school, there was not much faith in us (going into the playoffs),” Jenks receiver Branden Elrod said.
Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman added with a smile, “We heard it all the time; no one forgets about that (loss to Bixby).
“We want to prove everyone wrong.”
There’s nothing wrong with Jenks these days as the Trojans are back in the state final for the seventh time in this decade and second year in a row. The third-ranked Trojans (8-4) will look for Jenks’ fifth gold ball in eight years when they face No. 1 Owasso (12-0) for the Class 6AI state title at 8 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
During the past quarter-century, which has included 13 state titles for Jenks, the Trojans have rarely entered the postseason in an underdog role as they have this year, but coach Keith Riggs’ team has embraced it after finishing third in their district race.
“Jenks is not an underdog usually, so for us to have a chip on our shoulder and prove everybody wrong is pretty fun for us,” Kittleman said.
And many experts have tabbed undefeated Owasso as a significant favorite Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to being the obvious underdog,” Elrod said.
This is the second time in three seasons that Jenks has bounced back from a rough start. In Allan Trimble’s last season as head coach in 2017, the Trojans opened 0-4, but won seven in a row and captured a district title before losing in the semifinals.
“Every one knew it was possible (to come back) because we had been there,” said senior running back/safety Will Cox. “I don’t think there were any doubts we could get here, we just all had to come together and all be intentional and work for it.
“I think we just came out and thought we would be there because “Jenks” was on our chest, but we figured out real quick we had to work for it.”
The Trojans saw encouraging signs after close losses to Union and Broken Arrow followed the rout by Bixby.
”I credit our coaches and players for believing, there was never any doubt on what we could accomplish,” Riggs said. “The kids never had their heads down and never quit working hard. and thats what it takes to get it turned around.
”We saw so many good things on film against Union and Broken Arrow. The big key was we just weren’t very consistent, we had some mental breakdowns and turnovers were a factor. We saw the potential early on and we knew we had a chance to be really good, it was just going to take a little extra work.”
Cox added, “The Broken Arrow game was a big one because we realized how close we were and the little things we weren’t doing. And the next week we kind of tuned it up and got it going and took off from there.”
So what was the key to rallying from a three-game losing streak?
“Trusting our teammates,” Jenks tight end Justin Murphy said. “We didn’t let the outside noise get to us.”
The tough times have strengthened the Trojans.
“Going through adversity has made us the team we are today,” Kittleman said.
The 2017 comeback season ended with a semifinal loss to eventual champion Owasso in the last time that the teams have met before Saturday.
For Owasso coach Bill Blankenship, he was 1-3 in state finals coaching Union against Jenks — the most recent game being a win in 2004.
“A typical Jenks team,” Blankenship said about this year’s Trojans. “They’re very well-coached. They don’t make a whole lot of mistakes. They create a lot of problems for you. Their offense tries to create a lot of mismatches with a lot of formations. They’re kids that can do what they’ve got to do. And they have a lot of confidence right now.”
So what impresses Jenks coach Keith Riggs most about Owasso?
“The completeness of their team,” Riggs said. ”They are good in all phases, they have a great receiving corps, they run the ball really well, all their secondary is back from last year, they are just a really complete football team.
“Looking at their games, they have a lot of explosive plays. So the key to us is to minimize those explosive plays. It’s going to be really tough with as many weapons as they have and offensively we’re going to have to take care of the football, and put together some good strong drives.”
So what does Jenks need to do to pull off an upset?
“To play how we play and don’t change what we do,” linebacker Drake Vannoy said.
Kittleman added, “Start fast.”
Each team has three starters from a previous title game. Cox is one of those for Jenks, which lost to Broken Arrow 28-20 in last year’s final.
”We just know there are going to be swings in momentum and a crazy atmosphere,” Cox said. “We can’t let that get into our head and we need to keep doing our thing, steering the ship.”
Riggs, in his second title game in a row after being promoted as Trimble’s successor, is a member of Owasso’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
“It is hard to put into words, but it will be a very special game,” Riggs said.
Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter, contributed to this story.