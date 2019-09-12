Game to watch
5A No. 2 Bishop Kelley (0-1) at 5A No. 3 OKC Bishop McGuinness (0-1): Comets won 34-33 in the playoff quarterfinals last year. Both teams trying to regroup fro opening losses to tough 6A Division II foes.
Numbers to know
3,886: Career rushing yards by Stillwater junior Qwontrel Walker. He needs 114 yards Friday to reach career 4,000 when the Pioneers host Norman North. Walker rushed for 183 yards and three TDs in a 42-7 win over Edmond Memorial last week.
59: Years of Claremore football, since Lantow Field opened in 1960. The 5A No 5 Zebras kick off Lantow’s 60th season Friday by hosting 6A Divison II's No. 5 Sapulpa.
5: Forced fumbles in two games for B.T. Washington's three-star OLB Krishawn Brown. The University of Kansas commit also has 46 tackles with five TFLs as the Hornets host Bentonville, Arkansas.
Players to watch
Ryan Cochran, OL/DL, Claremore
Had no bad snaps in his first start at center and notched two tackles in the Zebras’ 40-26 win at Bartlesville last week.
Isaiah Jacobs, RB, Owasso
Explosive, three-star prospect averages 8.3 yards per carry as the No. 2 Rams visit No. 1 Broken Arrow in what could be a 6A Division I title preview.
Jack Long, LB/RB, Pawhuska
Sophomore ranks among state and national leaders with eight sacks in two games. No. 6 Huskies open District A-5 play Friday hosting Woodland.
Nico Lopez, DE/OT, Berryhill
Had a team-high 11 tackles, helping lead 3A No. 5 Chiefs' 31st consecutive regular-season win, 35-7 over Mannford. Berryhill visits Fort Gibson on Friday.
Chase Ricke, QB, Lincoln Christian
Threw for 191 yards and four TDs and went over 400 career completions in a 49-14 win at Jones last Friday. The 3A No. 2 Bulldogs host 2A No. 3 Vian.