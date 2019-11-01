OWASSO — A district championship was one of the few things Bill Blankenship had not accomplished in his two-plus seasons at Owasso. The Rams’ legendary coach now can cross that off the list.
The top-ranked team in Class 6AI forced three turnovers and scored three touchdowns in the third quarter Friday on its way to a 34-7 victory over No. 8 Moore at Owasso Stadium.
The Rams improved to 9-0 overall and clinched the District 6AI-2 championship with a 6-0 record.
“I believe a lot if you can get home-field advantage and now you’re the top seed, all those things matter in the matchups,” Blankenship said. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to get somebody that isn’t any good. But I’d rather play the fourth-place team than the No. 1 or No. 2.”
Cole Dugger completed 12-of-23 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns, despite throwing his first interception of the season.
Cole Adams and Ronnie Thomas each set career highs with 137 and 134 yards receiving, respectively, and combined for three TDs.
The Rams kicked things into high gear as they scored on their first three possessions in the second half and grabbed a 34-0 lead.
Thomas scored on a 59-yard catch-and-run on the third play of the second half. Mario Kirby capped the next series with a 3-yard TD plunge. After Brenden Dye’s sack on fourth down ended Moore’s next series, Thomas converted a catch into a 46-yard TD with less than four minutes remaining, aided by key blocks from Kirby and Trey Goins.
“I couldn’t do it without the blocking,” Thomas said about his touchdowns.
Moore put together two long drives and rushed for 162 yards in the first half, but Owasso still led 13-0 at the intermission.
The Lions marched nine plays on their first offensive series down to the Owasso 8-yard line before Duece Mayberry collected his first interception of the season. Mayberry intercepted future University of Kansas teammate Daniel Hishaw Jr. deep in the end zone and returned it 86 yards to the Moore 14.
“I feel like I’m the best in the state, so I’m going to see what I can do,” Mayberry said. “I wanted to put the offense in a good position to score. I feel like I saved us.”
Five plays later, Dugger found Goins along the back of the end zone on an 8-yard TD pass on third-and-goal for a 6-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Dugger found Adams on a 59-yard TD strike and a 13-0 lead. Adams adjusted to the ball in the air and snagged the pass away from Moore’s Jake Cordova at the Lions 10 before continuing into the end zone.
Late in the half, Moore drove down inside the Owasso 20 before Rams defensive tackle Jaden Love recovered a fumble at the 16.
Adams’ 54-yard catch helped put Owasso down on the Moore 6 with 1:07 left. But the Rams were unable to convert the drive into points, as they turned the ball over on downs.
Jayce Gardner racked up a game-high 178 yards rushing on 26 carries for Moore (5-4, 4-2).
Hishaw connected with Austin Gross on a 48-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter for the Lions’ lone score.