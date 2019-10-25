MUSTANG — Owasso found itself in unfamiliar territory on Friday night.
After rolling through many of its opponents through the first seven games, the top-ranked team in Class 6AI found itself in a battle with No. 4 Mustang in a District 6AI-2 contest. Senior receiver Payton Lusk caught a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter and later recovered a fumbled punt as Owasso pushed through for a 24-10 win inside a cold, rain-soaked Bronco Stadium.
“It felt good getting some competition,” said Lusk, whose 17-yard scoring grab from Cole Dugger came after Mustang cut the lead to seven in the third quarter. “This is the best team we’ve played so far.”
Sophomore Derrick Overstreet ran for 106 yards on 17 carries, his first 100-yard performance, and freshman Cole Adams had 96 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Rams, who were again without the services of Isaiah Jacobs, improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district play.
“One of the hard things was grinding through a year ago with some young backs and young receivers,” said Rams coach Bill Blankenship, who faced off against Mustang coach and cousin, Lee Blankenship. “Those guys have started growing up and that’s helped us be a lot more mature this year in games like this.”
Mustang (5-3, 3-2) ran for 223 yards, including a game-high 137 yards from Harvey Phillips. Khary Brown’s 13-yard scamper with 4:48 left in the third quarter cut the Owasso lead 17-10, just a couple of minutes after Hagen Hood booted through a 23-yard field goal for the Rams.
Owasso then took possession and marched 14 plays on a series that included six penalties. The drive stayed alive when Mustang was flagged for a personal foul on third and 39, an infraction that gave the Rams a first down at the Mustang 40. Owasso took advantage when Dugger floated a ball into the end zone for Lusk.
“I had a few drops early, but like my coaches had preached all week, you’ve got to let the first one go,” Lusk said.
With rain and temperatures in the low 40s at kickoff, Owasso scored on its first two possessions and took a 14-3 halftime lead.
The Rams marched 13 plays on their opening possession, capped by Mario Kirby’s first rushing TD of the season, a 1-yard run with 3:47 left in the first quarter. Owasso linebacker Brenden Dye recovered a Mustang fumble on the Broncos’ ensuing series. Moments later, Dugger’s play action pass resulted in a 57-yard scoring strike to Adams deep down the middle for a 14-0 lead 32 seconds into the second quarter.
“A great throw by Dugger. It just fell right into my hands, and there was nothing but green in front of me,” Adams said.
Mustang tallied 132 yards rushing in the first half, but failed to convert on two fourth-down attempts and had a Brown TD run negated by penalty.
Dugger finished 12-of-23 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Mustang quarterback Hayden Conrad completed 7-of-20 passes for 53 yards.
Penalties were prevalent for both teams. Owasso finished with 12 flags for 118 yards while Mustang had nine penalties for 93 yards.